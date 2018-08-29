You are here

Salesman says he was assaulted, his iPad damaged

Salesman says he was assaulted, his iPad damaged

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 3:51am Scott Rains

A man was cited Saturday night after he was accused of assaulting a door-to-door salesman and of breaking his iPad.

LPD Officer Timothy Pease reported joining other officers on a suspicious vehicle and person call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 29th Street and Bell Avenue. Pease spoke with the salesman who said he'd been working sales for Vivint Security Systems and had spoken with a person at the home about signing up a friend for a $300 bonus. 

