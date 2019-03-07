Safe driving choices encouraged this Independence Day weekend

With Thursday’s celebration of the nation’s independence, it’s expected folks will fire up the barbecues, hoist the flag and possibly enjoy a good ol’ fireworks celebration.

The Oklahoma Department of Safety wants to remind people that drunk driving can cause more fireworks than you can imagine. That’s why the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is teaming up with the state’s law enforcement to be watching the roadways for impaired driving.

During the 2017 Independence Day holiday, there were 694 crashes in Oklahoma with 11 proving to be fatal. According to Cody McDonnell, DPS spokesperson, more than half of those deaths stemmed from alcohol/drug-related wrecks.

Beginning Thursday and throughout the holiday weekend, expect a higher presence of law enforcement on the roadways.