Funeral service for Ruby Frances Goodin will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Terrell-Wilkes, pastor of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will follow in Faxon Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

Ruby Frances Goodin, age 87, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Oklahoma City.

