Roommates: Theft allegation leads to a knife to a mop to a gunshot

A pair of roommates arguing over missing property raised stakes from a knife to a mop and ultimately to a gun before calling it a fight and going to sleep.

Lawton Police Officer Felix Santillan reported being called around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a home in the 2700 block of Southwest G Avenue on a roommate dispute call regarding property.

One roommate said he’d come home from the hospital and noticed his property missing from his room. He blamed it on another man. According to the report, the man said the roommate entered his room around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and started a verbal argument before leaving the room.

The man followed behind the other into the kitchen where the intrusive roommate grabbed a knife. The man told Santillan he grabbed a mop to defend himself and began swinging it at the man with the knife. The report states his intent was to knock the knife out of the man’s hand. Instead, he hit him in the body.