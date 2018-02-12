Rooker receives Jim Keating Award

Nothing stops Rob Rooker — not even Parkinson’s Disease. Because of his hard work in organizing different programs for people with Parkinson’s in Southwest Oklahoma, he was awarded a high honor for his efforts recently.

Rooker was honored with the Jim Keating Award at the state convention of the Parkinson Disease Foundation of Oklahoma.

The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma was founded by Jim Keating in 2004 and the award was named after Keating.