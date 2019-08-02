Rogers Lane interstate work force changes

Work under way on the Rogers Lane/Interstate 44 exchange is prompting changes for drivers, said officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The work, which began Tuesday, means that U.S. 62/Rogers Lane is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Interstate 44, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through March 5. In addition, eastbound Interstate 44 (which runs north) is narrowed to one traffic lane at U.S. 62/Rogers Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, through Feb. 15, which will impact interstate drivers using exit ramps to travel west on Rogers Lane and those exiting Rogers Lane to travel north on Interstate 44.

ODOT is encouraging drivers to use caution in the area, and to be aware of on/off ramp changes that are scheduled to take effect at the end of February. Drivers may receive daily updates on the project through ODOT’s web site: www.odot.org, then clicking the Sign Up for News & Alerts link.