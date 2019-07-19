Road to Comanche Homecoming will be by Comanche Code Talker Trailway

When the Numunu make the journey to Walters this weekend for the 67th annual homecoming celebration of all things Comanche, many will travel a roadway to be recognized by this time next year as the “Comanche Code Talker Trailway.”

It will be fitting for visitors to the annual event that was begun in 1946 to honor four returning Code Talkers: Elgin Red Elk, Melvin Permansu, Willie Yackeschi and Roderick Atetewuthtakewa Red Elk.

The “Comanche Code Talker Trailway” will begin at the section of Oklahoma 5, beginning with the intersection of U.S. 277 in Cotton County and extend east to the intersection of North 7th Street in Walters. Following the act’s enactment Nov. 1, the Department of Transportation will install permanent markers bearing the name along the highway, according to Lanny Davis, Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) historian.

SB 641 to name the roadway was co-authored by state Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, District 65, according to Asepermy. The bill made a fast move from notion into action. It passed the House of Representatives on April 25, the Senate on May 8, and was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 15.