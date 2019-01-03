Ridgecrest students recognize Black History Month with music, speaker

Ridgecrest Elementary students observed the final day of Black History Month Thursday with a program of celebration and remembrance.

The school auditorium was packed with students, faculty and family members. They watched on as members of third, fourth and fifth grade classes took to the podium to read aloud poetry from black authors, including Langston Hughes and Mya Angelou. all whom watched presentations by third, fourth and fifth grade students. School social worker Darrell Morris stole the show with a moving performance. But it was Barbara Ellis, assistant superintendent, who moved the crowd gathered with her Black History Month speech, for which she led off with the history of the month.

“It was organized in the 1920s by Carter G. Woodson,” she said. “He felt that black history needed to be told because it was not in the history books. Now, all of your teachers and all the people you come into contact with give you bits and pieces of a history that is not complete and not written down. That is why you celebrate this particular program.”

Ellis focused on a theme of black migrations. She told the elementary students gathered about how many black individuals and families — including her own — migrated across the country in search of a better life and a more hopeful environment in which to raise the next generation. Ellis said she was a product of that generation.