Resident with crossbow chases thief with stolen gun

Sun, 03/31/2019 - 3:34am Scott Rains

A northwest Lawton resident caught a man leaving his garage and, after giving chase with his crossbow in hand, recovered a bag with a loaded, stolen pistol.

Lawton Police Officer Sedona Warren reported being called shortly after 2:40 a.m. to 6501 NW Columbia on a suspicious person. She met with the resident, Jermaine Ford.

Ford told The Constitution that he was in the garage cleaning up after his dog when he noticed a man walking out of his garage.

“I grabbed my crossbow and chased after him,” Ford said. “I’m tired of crime, dude.”

