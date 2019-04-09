Report of police incident released 

Police have released the report of a Friday night incident which was filmed by a neighbor and has resulted in an internal police investigation.

Everything began with police being called around 9 p.m. Friday to the 2200 block of Northwest 19th Street on the report of a disturbance.

What followed blew up on social media Saturday when video filmed by Marcos Torres caught attention on Facebook.

The video shows two Lawton police officers on top of a man who is lying face down on the ground. Orders to tell the man, held in a choke hold by one officer, to get his hand up were followed with another officer telling a dispatcher he thought the man was on PCP.

That officer is then seen striking the man twice in the right side of the ribs and, after raising his arm above his head, hammer striking down on the man five times to the right shoulder.

The Lawton Police Department released the police reports and 911 call from the incident Tuesday. According to a statement released Tuesday by the City of Lawton, the department “takes seriously all community concerns and this matter is pending the completion of a thorough investigation.”

Light from the officers’ perspective has been shed onto the origins of the filmed part of the incident.

Click here to watch video