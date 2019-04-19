Report details Cache standoff

The state Medical Examiner has released the summary report of the death of a man that led to law enforcement involvement in a Jan. 6 standoff in Cache.

Following the conclusion of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) into the incident, the Comanche County District Attorney’s office has ruled the shooting by law officers was justified.

State Medical Examiner Lisa Barton signed off on the report, released Thursday, into the death of Roger Raymond Cole, 53, of Cache.

Cole’s cause of death was from “multiple gunshot wounds,” the report states. He suffered three gunshot wounds: one to the back of the head that exited the forehead, another was to the back that exited through the right shoulder, and the third gunshot was to the left side of the neck that was recovered in his right chest.