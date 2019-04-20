Rep. Cole discusses infighting of Congress 

Topics ranging from federalizing the nation’s election process to controlling robocalls were posed to U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole Friday during his town hall meeting.

Attendance at the Cameron University meeting may have been lighter-than-normal because of a long weekend, but constituents still were filled with questions that they asked the Oklahoma Republican to answer.

Cole, offering an update on legislative activities in the U.S. House before opening the floor to questions, said the Democratic majority is busy with legislation it cannot get enacted because the bills won’t pass the Senate or White House. This Congress, Cole said, has done less than any other Congress in the last 20 years because of infighting.

One proposal would federalize the nation’s election process. Cole said members of Oklahoma’s delegation have been urged to vote no by Republican party leaders. He agrees, saying the federal government should stay out of the process and that some provisions will make the election process less secure, such as one to remove the requirement that absentee ballots be notarized before being returned to election boards (the law in Oklahoma) and one allowing voters to be registered up to the day of an election (Oklahoma has a cutoff date).