Relay for Life on track for Saturday at CU

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bentley Gardens on the campus of Cameron University.

This year’s goal is $60,000 and $48,000 has already been raised.

There are 29 teams participating in the Relay this year and some of them are high school teams which have already held their Relays.

“MacArthur High School and Eisenhower High School have already held their events and they both did well at fund-raising,” Michele McDowell, event chair, said. “Many people don’t know the multitude of services that the American Cancer Society offers to cancer patients and their caregivers.”

“The theme for this year’s Relay is “A Healthy Lifestyle,” McDowell said. “Some teams will have Zumba demonstrations, yoga, Native American dancers, a sports lap and a Hula-hoop competition.”

Some of the fundraisers set for the Relay include, food items for sale, waterguns for sale, pickle-juice popsicles for sale and aromatherapy slime for sale. One team will have a photo booth for people to get their pictures taken.