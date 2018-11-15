Red Kettle Kick-Off Held

There were bands, singers and lots of smiles as a small crowd braved the cold to kick off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign Wednesday morning at Country Mart on 67th Street and Cache Road.

The Lawton Christian Academy singers were there singing Christmas carols, directed by Mark Kosechequetah, and the Salvation Army band performed.

Eiiko Brown, director of the Bell Ringers said that "we have 30 ringers this year but we could use more". Brown also explained how the bell-ringers help those in need.

"We ring the bells at about 15 locations and the proceeds go to assistance with utility bills and other social programs," she said.