Reading Camp still has openings

Cameron University still has a few openings for its Summer Reading Camp for grades five through eight.

The camp will be held from noon-3 p.m. June 24-28 and is limited to 15 students per session. The camp will be held in the Department of Education in Nance Boyer Hall.

Cost is $40 per child; 20% discount for additional children from same family.

Children will participate in games, activities and short reading selections on Android tablets (provided by the university for the duration of the camp). An age appropriate chapter book will also be completed. All reading selections and activities are intended to improve the children’s reading skills.