Raytheon successfully incorporates GaN into missile defense system

Raytheon successfully incorporates GaN into missile defense system

Sun, 03/31/2019 - 11:01pm Mitch Meador

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Raytheon has successfully incorporated gallium nitride (GaN) technology into a missile that’s a mainstay of the Patriot air and missile defense system, company leaders announced at last week’s Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition in Huntsville.

Gallium nitride is an alloy that promises to replace silicon semiconductors in the computer industry. That’s because it conducts electrons a thousand times more efficiently than silicon, making semiconductors behave much more like conductors. That equates to faster and more reliable computing devices.

