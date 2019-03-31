Raytheon successfully incorporates GaN into missile defense system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Raytheon has successfully incorporated gallium nitride (GaN) technology into a missile that’s a mainstay of the Patriot air and missile defense system, company leaders announced at last week’s Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition in Huntsville.

Gallium nitride is an alloy that promises to replace silicon semiconductors in the computer industry. That’s because it conducts electrons a thousand times more efficiently than silicon, making semiconductors behave much more like conductors. That equates to faster and more reliable computing devices.