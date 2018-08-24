Quilts of Valor to be presented Saturday

The annual Quilts of Valor presentation will be Saturday at the VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th. Opening remarks are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and presentations will start at approximately 9:45.

"There will be 29 veterans receiving quilts at the ceremony," Pat Powell, president of America's Veteran Supporters said recently. "Veterans are picked by someone notifying the Oklahoma Quilt of Valor Foundation and the ball gets rolling from there. These quilts are made by a group of three ladies. Donna McCormack of Fort Cobb, is the Oklahoma State Coordinator for the Quilt of Valor Foundation."