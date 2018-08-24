You are here

Home » News » Local » Quilts of Valor to be presented Saturday

Quilts of Valor to be presented Saturday

Fri, 08/24/2018 - 4:03am Grace Leonhart

The annual Quilts of Valor presentation will be Saturday at the VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th. Opening remarks are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and presentations will start at approximately 9:45.

"There will be 29 veterans receiving quilts at the ceremony," Pat Powell, president of America's Veteran Supporters said recently. "Veterans are picked by someone notifying the Oklahoma Quilt of Valor Foundation and the ball gets rolling from there. These quilts are made by a group of three ladies. Donna McCormack of Fort Cobb, is the Oklahoma State Coordinator for the Quilt of Valor Foundation."

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620