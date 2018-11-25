Public safety facility construction continues

Work crews erecting the new City of Lawton public safety facility are pretty much on schedule, with some of the interior work for the 107,000-square-foot building getting under way.

The facility with its three-story centerpiece, taking shape south of East Gore Boulevard between Larrance and Railroad streets, will be home to Lawton Police Department and the city jail, Lawton municipal court and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station when it is finished. The $33.7 million facility is projected for completion by the end of 2019, officials with the city and contractor Flintco have said.

City Engineer George Hennessee said the project is pretty close to where it needs to be, in terms of a construction timetable, “considering weather delays.” The Lawton area has been drenched with uncharacteristically heavy rainfall in recent months and that rain — and the resulting mud and standing water — has caused delays for many construction projects, including this one.