Prusuit through apartments leads to drug arrest

An attempted trafficking stop turned into a short chase through an apartment parking lot and ended in one arrest.

LPD Officer Samantha Kenyon reported seeing a red Hyundai Sonata with an improperly displayed tag shortly before midnight and attempted a traffic stop at 402 N. Sheridan. While attempting the stop, Kenyon said the Sonata didn’t stop but, instead, speeded through the Sheridan Square Apartments in an attempt to flee.

At one point, the car stopped and a black male “bailed out of the driver seat of the vehicle” and jumped over a wooden privacy fence about 7 feet high, the report states. A female passenger was told to stay in the vehicle and to show her driver’s license.

The woman told Kenyon the name of the driver. She said he told her he was going to run and she said she told him not to, the report states.