Procedural errors blamed for cancellation of election

The Kiowa budget/resolution election slated for June 1 was cancelled and the tribe Election Commission has offered its reasoning.

“The Kiowa Election Commission (KEC) has consistently conducted election activities in accordance with the constitution of the Kiowa Tribe and the Election Ordinance,” according to a statement issued Thursday. “These are the two documents that guide the Commission’s decision-making process and guide the manner in which all elections are conducted.”

The KEC stated there were several procedural errors beyond its control with the June 1 election and, as result, the KEC made the unanimous decision by all commissioners to cancel it.

“While this was a very difficult decision, the Commission believes it is the best recourse under the current circumstances,” according to the statement.