Post CSM test-drives new uniform

You’ve seen them before in old World War II movies like “Saving Private Ryan,” “A Bridge Too Far” and “Twelve O’Clock High.” In common parlance they were called “pinks and greens.”

Today they evoke a generation that grew up during the Great Depression and showed their grit in the largest conflagration known to mankind. When soldiers were sent to the front, it was for the duration, not the rotation. Such was their perseverance in times of crisis that TV anchorman Tom Brokaw dubbed them “The Greatest Generation.”