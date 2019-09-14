Police warn of phishing scam

Lawton Police are warning people of an online phishing scam.

There have been recent digital phishing scams (fraudulent practices of sending emails posing as legitimate companies or individuals, to the point of mirrored domains, in order to induce persons to reveal confidential information such as passwords, credit card numbers, etc.) taking place across the community, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

“Citizens should be cautious of any messages received via email that are unexpected and requesting personal information,” Jenkins said. “Citizens should not click links or attachments in such messages.”

Calling for official confirmation on these type of messages is highly recommended, Jenkins said. For general online protection and safety tips, visit fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/on-the-internet.