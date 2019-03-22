Police uncover hidden drugs on inmate

An inmate in the Lawton city jail learned that you can’t stash your stash well enough when behind bars.

LPD Officer Xavier Evans reported responding around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the jail to investigate contraband found with a prisoner. Correctional Officer Dominique Kenyon said a female inmate had told her of possible contraband held by another inmate.

The inmate told Kenyon the woman on the bunk next to her said she had “ice and loratabs” she’d give her if she didn’t tell, the report states. Another woman in the cell confirmed the tip and said the woman kept her drugs in a container in her pants.

Kenyon and other officers conducted a cell search and brought the suspect inmate to a changing room for a search. According to the report, the woman said no when asked if she had anything officers needed to know about. During the search, the woman was asked to take off her pants and when Kenyon checked them the drugs were found them.