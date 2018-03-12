Police seek help in finding missing, endangered man

A 28-year-old Lawton man diagnosed with mental illness is missing and considered endangered, according to Lawton Police.

Sinclair Da-von Stephens left his home in the 500 block Southwest 26th Street around 1 a.m. Saturday and has not returned home, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. He has been diagnosed with an undisclosed mental illness and is considered endangered.

