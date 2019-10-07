Police search for clues, victim and shooter in robbery

Lawton police continue trying to fit the pieces and find the suspect and victim from a Tuesday morning robbery and shooting at a north Lawton motel.

Emergency radio dispatchers reported a shots fired call at 9:35 a.m. at the Budget Inn, 1411 Cache Road. When officers arrived 3 minutes later, they found blood all over the foyer of a room but no victim or potential shooter.

After viewing video of the scene, Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said it appears to have originated as a robbery.

“The suspect pulled up in a vehicle, the victim ran outside then ran to his room after some gunshots,” Jenkins said. “The suspect kicked the door in and then the suspect ran off and so did the victim.”

Jenkins said the combination of the blood found at the scene and the video footage lets investigators know an injury occurred — “That’s how we know the guy got shot.”