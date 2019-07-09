Police release information into Tuesday homicide

Police released the report offering new details to the investigation into the Tuesday death of an 87-year-old Lawton man.

Although the official cause and manner of death remains under investigation, a clue was identified when he was found in a room with a screwdriver in his neck.

Burl Horton, 87, was found dead Tuesday at a Lawton home, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.

According to the incident report, officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to 911 SW 5th on the report of a man found with a screwdriver buried in his neck.

The woman who reported Horton’s death said she’d come over to check on her boyfriend and she found him in the bedroom. Officers went inside and found him dead in the bedroom.