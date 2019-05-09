Police investigate Tuesday death as homicide

A death discovered Tuesday has Lawton police investigating its latest homicide.

Police were called around 12:45 p.m. to the 900 block of Southwest 5th Street following a 911 call that a man was found dead inside a home. The cause of death was ruled as suspicious, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.

On Wednesday morning, the suspicious death ruling was clarified to mean a homicide investigation is underway. No other details, including the name and age of the victim, have been released.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating and interviewing witnesses.

The death would make the ninth or 10th homicide for the city this year, depending on a ruling by the state Medical Examiner.

The reason the homicide numbers are up in the air is due to awaiting the cause of the May 11 death of Connie Hale Aguon, 50, who died at OU Medical Center where she has been under care since April 30. She endured two brain surgeries due to bleeding on her brain and had suffered two strokes before her death.