You are here

Home » News » Local » Police investigate second homicide in 15 days

Police investigate second homicide in 15 days

Fri, 09/20/2019 - 4:00am Scott Rains

A Wednesday night shooting death has moved Lawton’s homicide total into the double digits.

It’s the city’s second homicide in 15 days.

Police and responders were called around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 4300 block of Northwest Pollard on a report of a shooting. Officers were told that there was a white male suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said. The unidentified 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to emergency radio traffic at the time, the man was dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The gun was reported to still be at the scene.

A description of the suspect put out by witnesses was of a white male wearing a white shirt and riding a white motorcycle, according to radio traffic.

The death marks the 10th or 11th homicide of the year.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620