Police investigate second homicide in 15 days

A Wednesday night shooting death has moved Lawton’s homicide total into the double digits.

It’s the city’s second homicide in 15 days.

Police and responders were called around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 4300 block of Northwest Pollard on a report of a shooting. Officers were told that there was a white male suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said. The unidentified 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to emergency radio traffic at the time, the man was dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The gun was reported to still be at the scene.

A description of the suspect put out by witnesses was of a white male wearing a white shirt and riding a white motorcycle, according to radio traffic.

The death marks the 10th or 11th homicide of the year.