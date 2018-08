Lawton police are taking a look into a Saturday afternoon assault of a correctional officer by a broom handle wielding inmate at Lawton Correctional Facility.

LPD Sgt. David Folkert reported being called to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, in reference to an assault and spoke with the female correctional officer who said she was assaulted by an inmate in House 4, D Space section of the prison.