Police investigate Friday morning assault that left woman with cut throat

A Lawton woman is recovering after police found her with her throat cut Friday morning.

Officers were called at 3:10 a.m. to a home around Southwest 14th Street and E Avenue on the report of an assault. A woman was found suffering from a wound from her throat being cut, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Jenkins said despite the grotesqueness of the injury, the woman is expected to survive. Police are waiting to speak with her before information is released about a potential suspect.

“It’s (her injury) not life-threatening but she’s still in the hospital,” he said around noon Friday. “We still have to talk to her for more information about the suspect.”