Police to get body, in-car cameras

Lawton Police Department will be one of the first beneficiaries of a series of digital upgrades made possible by voters.

City Council members approved the purchase and installation of body and in-car cameras for police officers, as part of information technology (IT) upgrades that city administrators have begun outlining after city voters agreed in January to set new funding categories within the 2016 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). Voters agreed to delete one alternate water sources category, freeing $20 million to be used in two new categories: IT upgrades for City of Lawton offices and infrastructure needed to support industrial development.

Last week, council members unanimously accepted a recommendation from a council committee to allocate $7.5 million from the 2016 CIP for technology system upgrades, then bring a proposal on funding mechanism back to the council for approval. That mechanism (bonds have been used for other high-cost CIP projects) will provide the entire amount of the upgrades upfront, with the debt repaid via sales taxes generated by the CIP.

Among those upgrades are recommendations from Lawton Police Department and Gwendolyn Spencer, director of information technology: 150 in-car and 150 body cameras for Lawton police, along with an agreement with Audio Tech to install the camera systems and related hardware/software. The estimated total cost of that upgrade is $1.375 million.