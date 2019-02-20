Police cracking down on vehicular damage, thefts

Lawton car and truck owners have been clamoring for police assistance with a growing wave of damage and theft calls of late.

Be it the crash of the windshield, paint sprayed on the side of a vehicle or the theft of a parked-in-the-driveway warming up car, Lawton police are looking at ways to curb criminality.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said the department has seen a real uptick in its vehicular crime reports. Since the start of February, areas of town have been hit with over 50 reports of violence against parked cars.

“Yeah, just the Rolling Hills neighborhood alone had at least 20 reports,” Jenkins said. “Every day now, we’ve been getting a few more.”

It’s not isolated to any one neighborhood. Anywhere, it seems, can become a car crime scene, according to Jenkins.

A police report from Feb. 3 included a vehicle owner who heard a loud bang outside his home in the 2300 block of Northwest 46th Street. When he went to see what happened, he saw a white truck drive off. He told police he thinks someone in the passenger seat hit his and other vehicles with a baseball bat while driving by.