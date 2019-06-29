Police chase lands motorcyclist in jail on $50,000 bond

An attempt to get away from police, first on his motorcycle and then on foot, led to his arrest and charges.

Michael James Petisca Brown, 23, of Rush Springs, made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police after former conviction of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license, records indicate.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Duncan police were involved in a pursuit of Brown, who was riding a Honda motorcycle northbound on the Duncan Oklahoma 7 Bypass around 11 a.m. Sunday. With law enforcement on his tail and in front of him attempting to block the road, went left of center when it approached Oklahoma 7 and traveled north in the southbound lanes before turning west on Oklahoma 7.

Officers reported Brown was traveling from 60 to 92 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic “pushing multiple vehicles off of the roadway” during the pursuit, the affidavit states. When the bike neared Oklahoma 65, it turned around and went eastbound, crossed the median and continued east in the westbound lanes.