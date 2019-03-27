Poker Run and Car Show set Saturday

The 10th annual Poker Run and Car Show hosted by the Lawton Police Department will be held Saturday at the Great Plains Expo Building.

All proceeds will go to the Cops and Kids Picnic.

A $2 entry fee will include free food and drinks. Prizes are given to the winner of the Car Show and the Poker Run.

All bikes and cars are welcome. First out at 9 a.m. and last out at 11 a.m. Last bike in at 3 p.m.

The Car Show entry fee is $15 and the Poker Run Hand is $30 the day of the event with $5 for an extra hand.