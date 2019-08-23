Pills land woman in jail

Pills found inside a woman’s bra at the penitentiary led to her arrest after being accused of possessing opiates at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Wylisa Natasha Miller, 39, of Oklahoma City, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution, according to court records. .

Lawton Police Officer Blake Patterson reported being called around 5 p.m. Sunday to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, for found contraband.

A correctional officer told Patterson Miller was in custody after visiting an inmate. After being patted down for contraband, the woman went into the women’s bathroom, found an unknown substance wrapped in electrical tape, put it in her bra and walked out, the report states.