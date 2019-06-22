Picasso to wrap up 2019 Chautauqua

Even if you don’t “get” Cubism’s funhouse-mirror insight into reality, Doug Mishler’s take on the greatest artist of the 20th century promises to be well worth watching.

“Pablo Picasso (El Maestro)” is the final installment of the 2019 Chautauqua, running from 7-8 p.m. tonight in the City Hall Auditorium, 212 SW 9th. For early birds, “Chila” Chavez will have her Mexican Folkloric Dancers performing onstage for 30 minutes starting at 6 p.m.

Fasten your seatbelts for the main attraction, because Mishler’s newest character is like a lightning bolt running through his veins. On the subject of Picasso the excitement comes through in his voice and his arms gesticulate wildly.

“He’s not normal. Part of his thing is he hates bourgeois rules and formality. He’s going to violate every one of them,” Mishler declares as he goes on to relate a bungled attempt by Picasso and the poet Guillaume Apollinaire to dump a pair of stolen African masks into the Seine.

“At times they’re just big kids,” he laughs.

“He’s new this year, and as you can see, I am so glad, because I love inhabiting this strange world,” Mishler said. “Picasso opens up a whole range of things. Opens up, to me, something that fascinates me, genius.”