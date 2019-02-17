Photo finish highlights AmTryke races

The Dillard’s court at Central Mall was transformed into a speedway Saturday for a day of friendly competition, as well as awareness-raising for mobility vehicles.

And just as he did in November, Stan Booker emerged victorious, even if the race equivalent of a recount was needed.

The Mountain Metro AMBUCS chapter put on the 15th AMBUCS AmTryke race. The 48 participants divided up into heats of three, and each heat raced down the straightaway to see who would advance. Some entered the competition as individuals, while some entered as part of a group from a local entity like the Lawton Fire Department or Arvest Bank.

Despite many misconceptions, the event is not actually a fundraiser, chapter president Anita Love said. Rather, it is merely a way to raise awareness about AmTrykes and other mobility aids for those who may need them. It is held every year as part of AMBUCS Visibility Month, which takes place each February.

“These are part of people’s therapy because if their legs are in pain, you can use your hands to make it go,” Love said. “But if you can’t use your hands, you can use your feet.”

There was a mixture of first-timers and returning racers. Daniel Pae, State Representative for District 62, was taking part for the second consecutive year. The competition, along with the greater goal of the event, brought him back for a second go-around.

“I had a lot of fun last year and it’s a great cause, so I wanted to come back. They told me I have a lifetime spot in this if I want it,” Pae said. “I know a lot of people who use AmTrykes, so I think it’s especially important to raise awareness about these.”