Pedestrian injured in Sunday morning collision

Tue, 03/05/2019 - 2:06am Scott Rains

A Lawton man is in stable condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Sunday morning incident between him and a vehicle crossing a street.

Officers were called around 2:45 a.m. to South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard on a a collision report. They arrived to find a man who had been struck by a motor vehicle as he was attempting to cross the street, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and was listed in stable condition. Jenkins said the man was later transgerred to an Oklahoma City hospital for further treatment.

