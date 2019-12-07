Pastor will sign copies of his new book

Rodney Mitchell Sr. was raised in Lawton and graduated from MacArthur Senior High School in 1977. He has come full circle in his life and now he is venturing out with a new calling — being an author.

He will sign his new book entitled, “Brethren, Be Not Ignorant of These Things,” from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the Salt Cellar, 3801 Cache Road. The book delves into Christian principles and how a person can have a more personal relationship with God.

“When I was 4 years old, in 1963, my family moved here,” Mitchell said. “I went to Bishop School and then on to MacArthur. I graduated from OSU in 1981 and secured a job with the CIA until I retired in 1998.”

When he retired, he came home to Lawton and went into full-time ministry.

“I worked at the Christian Center for awhile and started my own ministry in 2003,” Mitchell said. “We are mainly online, but we’ve had clothing and food ministries in the past.”