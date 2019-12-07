Participants deal with reality of poverty at city simulation

Poverty is an issue that faces every community, and the types of poverty vary.

But how does a community “solve” poverty? Is it even possible?

The first step in addressing such social issues is being able to see things from another perspective.

Thursday night, the Oklahoma State Extension Office of Comanche County, along with the Comanche County Health Department, gathered local citizens and policymakers for a poverty simulation at the Great Plains Technology Center Worley Center. Each participant (45 had registered online prior to the event) was given as age, gender and socioeconomic scenario that made it difficult to maintain good quality of life. Throughout the simulation, participants could go to various agencies and stores to try to secure what they needed, all while new challenges and obstacles were thrown their way.

Susan Roth, of the Extension office, said the exercise is about raising awareness and addressing barriers.