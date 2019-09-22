Parade and pride marked second day of 28th Annual Comanche Fair’s beginnings

With rain falling Saturday morning to carry over from the night before, the second morning of the 28th Annual Comanche Nation Fair started out soaked to the bone.

Water-saturated teepees lined the entry road onto the tribal complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. But with the approaching start time for the fair’s morning parade, the rain turned to sprinkles and soon after, occasional drops as the sun reached just above the clouds.

The heavens would look out for the Comanche people this morning. But with the prospect of seeing friends and relatives and notions of making more, a typhoon couldn’t keep the Numunuu away from the homelands.

Dusty Couch was getting into a good position to watch the parade with her granddaughter Treasure Cobb. Rain wouldn’t dampen spirits. From Lawton, Couch said she never misses the opportunity to reconnect at the annual event.

“Last year, family from Oregon we haven’t seen in years came down,” she said. “We come every year.”

Clint and Robert Taylor Kennedy were serving coffee and breakfast from their food truck, Electric Eclectic Eats. This was their debut on the local food truck circuit. With their truck located next to the dance grounds, Robert said events the night before made it until around 8:30 or 9 p.m. before moving to nearby Watchetaker Hall to get out from the elements. Prospects for sunshine, at least through the afternoon, offered high hopes.