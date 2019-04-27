Paisley's pursuit of excellence overcomes obstacles to achieve success

“My name is Paisley Harrison. Today I would like to talk to you about cochlear implants.”

With those words, 9-year-old Paisley, of Devol, spent just over 2 minutes Thursday night educating about these aids to the hearing impaired. From that experience, she won first prize at a 4-H speech contest in Walters. It wasn’t a speech so much as it was sharing about some tools that help her live her life’s best story.

“Cochlear implants are amazing and I am so thankful for mine. I love being able to hear and talk to my friends,” she said.