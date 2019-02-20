Outstanding Aggies of Tomorrow named

Two Cameron University students have been selected as Outstanding Aggies of Tomorrow by the Cameron University Alumni Association.

Savoy King, Lawton, and Karley Patterson, Davidson, will be honored during the CUAA’s annual awards presentation as part of the university’s Homecoming 2019 activities.

Nominations for Outstanding Aggie of Tomorrow were received from Cameron faculty and staff. The award recognizes well-rounded and successful students who epitomize the true values of a Cameron Aggie. Selection of candidates is based on three areas: academic achievement/honors, career-related experience and extracurricular activities.

A senior majoring in accounting, Savoy King has demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence, campus engagement and community involvement. While maintaining a presence on the Dean’s and President’s Honor Rolls, King has served as president of the Accounting Club, vice president of Delta Mu Delta, vice president of community service for Delta Sigma Pi, and fundraiser committee student coordinator for the 2018 Lawton Business Women Fashion Show. She also represents college students across the state as a member of the OSCPA Accounting Careers Committee.