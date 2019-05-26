Open Streets sheds light on healthy habits, community involvement

With the threat of storms keeping a lot of people indoors for much of the week, the warm, breezy weather was welcome on Saturday. It also served as the perfect backdrop for the spring edition of Open Streets on C Ave. in downtown Lawton.

In this age of technology, it can be easy to stay indoors, glued to our devices. Children’s desire to go outside and play in the open air is not what it once was, which was part of the reasoning behind Open Streets when it was created five years ago. A collaboration between the City of Lawton, Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma and Comanche County Memorial Hospital, the health initiative is designed to combine a festival-style atmosphere with ways to help kids be active and healthy.

Community Relations Director Tiffany Martinez Vrska said nearly 70 vendors took part, with booths also incorporating activities revolving around getting children to be active. From basketball hoops and inflatable obstacle courses to a smoothie blender powered by a bicycle, there was a vast variety of ways for children to be active.

Open Streets happens twice a year, once in the spring, once in the fall. On average, between 3,000 and 5,000 people make their way to Open Streets at some point during the four-hour window. With the school year ending, children will have no mandatory physical education classes or recess time for nearly three months. Add in the summer heat, and it’s easy to see why getting children to be active during the summer can be challenging. John Veal, Healthy Living Director for the Lawton Family YMCA, said it is something his team focuses on long before summer vacation begins.