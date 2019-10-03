Old Lawton High School added to Register in 1997
Lawton Sites on the National Register of Historic Places
# 9 – Lawton High School / Central Junior High School / Lawton City Hall
Location: 809 C Ave
On National Register Since: February 1997
Lawton High School is an excellent example of Classical Revival architecture adapted for public buildings and the Modern Movement style. It was significant also as the only secondary school in Comanche County built in the Classical Revival style.
It was built with two distinctive features – six massive columns of the Ionic order on the south side and a copper-covered dome. This dome served as an aerial landmark for local and military pilots and can be seen from Interstate #44.