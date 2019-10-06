Oft-delayed wheat harvest underway in Cotton County

WALTERS — The rain-delayed wheat harvest has finally begun in southern parts of Southwest Oklahoma — and it’s not pretty.

The first combines usually roll into the state during the final two weeks of May, when the wheat planted the previous winter has turned golden brown and blows in the wind like an ocean of grain. The only oceans to be found this year are the massive bodies of water still standing in many wheat fields — courtesy of a torrentially wet spring that saw as much as nearly 20 inches of precipitation in a 60 day period.

That delay has caused headaches for everyone from farmers to co-ops to the contractors who run the combines and semi-trucks delivering the grain.