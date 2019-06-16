OBN drug forum presented Thursday for community to learn of trends

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) is going across the state to speak with communities about current drug trends and threats.

A public forum on current Oklahoma drug threats is set to run between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee Boulevard, Building 100, Room 118. All members of the community are invited to attend.

The forum will include OBN experts providing unique insight to drug trends, discussing steps communities and families can take to prevent substance abuse, and answering questions from members of the audience, according to Mark Woodward, OBN Public Information/Education Officer/Legislative Liaison.

“These are held so the public can learn ‘What can I do? What are some things I can look for? Who can I tell?’” Woodward said.

OBN Director John Scully said the forum is designed to keep citizens better informed about the current and emerging drug issues that directly impact families, schools, businesses and communities.

“Our agency has developed a comprehensive Drug Threat Assessment that highlights the current climate of narcotic trafficking, manufacturing, and abuse in Oklahoma,” Scully said. “This includes specific trends involving the opioid crisis and heroin abuse, methamphetamine importation and rise in meth overdoses, and emerging patterns with cocaine and marijuana.”