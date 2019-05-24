OBI issues plea for blood over Memorial weekend

The flooding and severe weather ravaging Oklahoma has necessitated the Oklahoma Blood Institute to issue an urgent plea for more blood. The plea extends to the Southwest Oklahoma area also.

Oklahoma Blood Institute depends on approximately 1,200 donors per day statewide to maintain an adequate blood supply, however, blood drive collections are at least two days behind due to numerous blood drive cancellations and weather concerns.

“We are also needing blood for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend,” Bridget Romero, administrative coordinator for OBI, said. “We have had a steady stream of donors for the last two to three days here.”

As a thank-you for giving blood, donors will be surprised todoay. Donors who give blood will receive a free snow cone from Snowie Express and a free pork carnita taco. They can also choose between one ticket to the Science Fair Museum in Oklahoma City or two tickets to Safari Joe’s Water Park in Tulsa.

“We are also giving away a t-shirt to donors,” Romero said. “We appreciate everyone who has donated in the past few days and want them to know that we appreciate everyone who donates.”

There are several myths about donating blood that people have believed for a long time, but Daren M. Coats, vice president, Western Division Operations wants to set the record straight.