North Comanche County firefighters challenged over weekend

Less than 24 hours after a Saturday night firefight that ended in the loss of a building, northern Comanche County firefighters were pushed to the limit in battling a blaze on Northwest Wolf Road.

Volunteer firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. to a stove fire that ended up engulfing a mobile home at 5125 NW Wolf Road. Tanker and brush trucks from Porter Hill, Wichita Mountains Estates, Paradise Valley, Medicine Park, Edgewater Park and Meers were at the scene with dozens of firefighters taking to hoses. Others would clip barbed wire fencing to allow trucks to move closer to the swiftly burning structure.