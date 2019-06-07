Nonchalant jail escapee caught Monday afternoon

Police took a jail trusty back into custody Monday after he allegedly escaped a work detail in a nonchalant fashion.

Lawton Police Sgt. Gary Ellis reported seeing the shirtless man, decked out in orange inmate pants with a white towel around his neck, who was walking around 3 p.m. on the sidewalk at Coleman Park at Northwest Parkview Avenue and Elm Avenue. Ellis reported checking with the city jail to find out if an inmate had walked away from a work detail and found that a man matching the suspect’s description had escaped while working at McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.

The officer made contact with the man who identified himself as the missing inmate. According to the report, while being arrested for escaping custody, the man said he got lost from his work crew. He was taken back to the jail.